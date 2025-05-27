JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Stock Price

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.85% from the company’s previous close.

MODG has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

Shares of MODG opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.93. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Russell L. Fleischer acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $192,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,758.67. This represents a 34.81% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,600. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 60,000 shares of company stock worth $388,900 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,152,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,033 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 44.8% during the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,446,000 after acquiring an additional 912,844 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,086,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,401,000 after acquiring an additional 764,322 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $4,769,000. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $4,716,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

