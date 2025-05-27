JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $42.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 target price on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on JD.com from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

NASDAQ JD opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.53. JD.com has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter worth $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

