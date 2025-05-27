Audent Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 23,604 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Audent Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 164.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,604 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 2.1% of Audent Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Audent Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHE LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 28,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 12,095 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 98,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,433,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $1,001,000. Finally, QSM Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $8,512,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $69.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.01.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

