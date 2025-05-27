Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Senior Officer Robert Jeffrey Bressler Acquires 20,000 Shares

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Jeffrey Bressler purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,000.00.
Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Stock Up 3.0%
CVE BRAG opened at C$2.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$284.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.15 and a 1-year high of C$2.67.
About Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V)
