Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 1,222 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $55.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.59.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

