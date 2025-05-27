Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 4,184 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.97.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $73.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.71 and its 200-day moving average is $72.32.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 35.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

