BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 419,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,166,000 after acquiring an additional 83,125 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2%

IJH opened at $59.59 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.47. The firm has a market cap of $91.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

