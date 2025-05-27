Probity Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Probity Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,845 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Audent Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 270.3% in the 4th quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 46,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Prescient Securities reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.54.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $109.73 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $118.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.37. The firm has a market cap of $197.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.