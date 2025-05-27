Forum Financial Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 130,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,061,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,939,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Breed s Hill Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 41,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $11,249,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,698,667.50. The trade was a 45.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 48,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total transaction of $13,293,565.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,120,802.68. This represents a 46.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITW. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $302.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.42.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $242.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.66 and a 1-year high of $279.13. The company has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.57.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

