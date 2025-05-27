2,024 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,710,294,000 after buying an additional 60,504,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $450,109,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $401,829,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,600.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 608,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,427,000 after purchasing an additional 606,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $309.75 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $211.54 and a 1-year high of $317.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.66.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.