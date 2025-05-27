Cim LLC Sells 513 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cim LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $101.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.32. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $107.14. The company has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.