American Investment Services Inc. Sells 1,537 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

American Investment Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.0%

Mondelez International stock opened at $66.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.29 and a 200 day moving average of $63.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. DZ Bank cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.55.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

