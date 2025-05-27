BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 684 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in BlackRock by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,077.08.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $964.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $149.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $921.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $976.41. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $752.30 and a 1-year high of $1,084.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.01, for a total transaction of $1,704,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at $56,261,628.34. The trade was a 2.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,430 shares of company stock worth $11,237,249 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

