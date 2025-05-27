Ascent Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ascent Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of IJR stock opened at $103.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.67. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

