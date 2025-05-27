American Investment Services Inc. Has $532,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

American Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,710,294,000 after buying an additional 60,504,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,109,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,829,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,387,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,909,000 after purchasing an additional 136,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,499 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $309.75 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $211.54 and a 12-month high of $317.63. The company has a market capitalization of $93.11 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $296.06 and its 200-day moving average is $268.66.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

