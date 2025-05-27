Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Takes $79,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 892.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,787,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,724,498,000 after buying an additional 108,619,564 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,031,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,891,453,000 after acquiring an additional 36,496,689 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 950.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,543,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,495,128,000 after purchasing an additional 31,255,726 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 907.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,428,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,610,000 after purchasing an additional 28,307,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $1,661,672,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $70.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Lam Research from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of LRCX opened at $81.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.98 and a 200 day moving average of $75.72.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 25.63%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.