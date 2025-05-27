Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Capital & Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $363.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.81.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

