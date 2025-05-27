Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $384,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 56,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock opened at $89.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $94.45. The company has a market cap of $98.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.20.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 70.64%.

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total value of $100,811.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,148,284.90. The trade was a 1.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 32,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total value of $2,997,532.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,985.28. This represents a 23.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.21.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

