Park Square Financial Group LLC Invests $181,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $564.23 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $428.86 and a 52-week high of $588.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $540.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.34. The firm has a market cap of $514.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total transaction of $8,678,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,692,629.36. This trade represents a 15.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total transaction of $3,813,337.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459,292.32. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,207 shares of company stock valued at $12,664,529. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price objective (up from $591.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (up from $614.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $633.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.25.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

