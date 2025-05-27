Park Square Financial Group LLC Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.5% of Park Square Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,913,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $873,383,000. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,561,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 945,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $219,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brucke Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,487,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,872,080. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.48.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $228.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 186.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

