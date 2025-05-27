Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Copley Financial Group Inc.

Copley Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. QSM Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,049,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,832,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of PFE stock opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $132.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

