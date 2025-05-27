Promising Hotel Stocks To Watch Today – May 26th

Booking, Carnival Co. &, Marriott International, Keurig Dr Pepper, and Kraft Heinz are the five Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that own, operate or franchise hotel and lodging properties. Their market performance is driven by factors such as travel demand, occupancy rates, average daily room rates, economic cycles and broader trends in the hospitality industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $9.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5,332.80. 152,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,463. The company has a market capitalization of $173.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Booking has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,379.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,824.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,897.17.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

NYSE:CCL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.27. 15,872,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,877,955. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.50. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.03.

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $257.70. 1,270,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,410. The company has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.39. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $307.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.72.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,765,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,608,592. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.03. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52.

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,298,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,401,979. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.93. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30.

