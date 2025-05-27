Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC Sells 511 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock opened at $174.33 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $188.16. The company has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.18.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.