Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,323 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 23,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares during the period. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $587,004.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,993,370.71. The trade was a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $215,874.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,410.52. The trade was a 4.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,901,701 shares of company stock worth $370,407,533 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.8%

PLTR stock opened at $123.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $289.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 649.03, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $133.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.49.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush set a $140.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.95.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

