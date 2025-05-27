Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Purchases 600 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,347 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC grew its position in Boeing by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Chaney Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Trek Financial LLC grew its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $202.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.77 and a 200-day moving average of $170.98. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $209.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Melius Research set a $204.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.35.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

