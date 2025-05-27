Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $12.22, with a volume of 660712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

PSFE has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Paysafe from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paysafe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.30 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Paysafe from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $736.56 million, a P/E ratio of -32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.90.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $420.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.40 million. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Paysafe Limited will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Paysafe during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Paysafe by 10,940.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Paysafe by 1,385.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

