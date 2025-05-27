Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Position Decreased by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.12.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $92.67 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $85.32 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The firm has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

