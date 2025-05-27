Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 1311627 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

Aris Mining Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -318.95 and a beta of -0.57.

Institutional Trading of Aris Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARMN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Aris Mining in the first quarter worth $76,000. Orion Resource Partners LP bought a new position in Aris Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of Aris Mining by 210,416.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 25,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aris Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aris Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Aris Mining Company Profile

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

