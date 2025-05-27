Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Trading Down 8.1% – What’s Next?

Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES – Get Free Report) was down 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.48 ($0.05). Approximately 1,785,943 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 941,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.79 ($0.05).

Blencowe Resources Stock Down 8.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The company has a market cap of £10.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.66.

Blencowe Resources Company Profile

Blencowe Resources Plc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of graphite properties in Northern Uganda. It holds a 100% interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project covering an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017.

