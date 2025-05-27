Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.65 and last traded at $24.97, with a volume of 1051195 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OR shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 0.3%

The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.01 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $54.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.63 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OR. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.8% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,020,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $507,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,292 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,251,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,041,000 after buying an additional 43,417 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,613,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,969 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 52.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,040,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,382,000 after buying an additional 1,728,760 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 116.2% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,790,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Stories

