Menard Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 543 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total transaction of $458,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,852.74. This represents a 11.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.20, for a total transaction of $144,832.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,112.80. The trade was a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,451 shares of company stock worth $743,024. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of ADP stock opened at $321.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.17. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.27 and a twelve month high of $323.66.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 80.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 63.05%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

