Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.4%

GOOG opened at $169.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.49. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $208.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $202.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $209.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,275. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $104,537.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,014.99. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,654 shares of company stock valued at $26,793,380. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

