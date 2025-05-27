Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 644,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $159,029,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.11% of Lowe’s Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

LOW opened at $221.08 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.39 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.06.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial set a $264.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

