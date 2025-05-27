Integrated Advisors Network LLC Reduces Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TDG opened at $1,433.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,369.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1,327.96. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,176.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1,488.54.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,329.61, for a total value of $26,592,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,958.38. The trade was a 71.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.35, for a total value of $4,303,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,660. This represents a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,713 shares of company stock worth $208,099,857 in the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Northcoast Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,490.20.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

