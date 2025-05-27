Brooklyn FI LLC Invests $519,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,135,014,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Elevance Health by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,355,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,556,000 after buying an additional 1,893,947 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,225,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,828,000 after buying an additional 1,039,612 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 6,817.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 908,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,254,000 after buying an additional 895,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $294,751,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ELV. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $518.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $529.00 target price (down from $625.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $478.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.38.

Elevance Health Stock Down 3.2%

ELV stock opened at $372.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $357.45 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $418.36 and a 200-day moving average of $402.34.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.60 by $1.37. The company had revenue of $48.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,970.80. This trade represents a 25.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $183,902.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,745.11. This represents a 19.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,535 shares of company stock worth $3,521,612 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

