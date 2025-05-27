Menard Financial Group LLC Buys 1,427 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,449 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.1% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,600,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,158,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Tesla by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 322,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $130,158,000 after acquiring an additional 60,342 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $19.05 target price (down previously from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.97.

Tesla Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $339.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.41 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 166.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $279.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total transaction of $33,673,167.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,466,850. This trade represents a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.11, for a total value of $1,050,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,435,464.50. This represents a 10.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,623 shares of company stock worth $116,650,831 in the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

