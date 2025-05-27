Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 88.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CDTX. Wall Street Zen raised Cidara Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

Shares of CDTX opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.23. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.45) by $3.79. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.64% and a negative net margin of 289.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Shane Ward sold 1,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $36,541.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,241.04. The trade was a 10.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leslie Tari sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $38,935.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,215 shares in the company, valued at $356,081.40. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDTX. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $18,026,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 30,057 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,092,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,374,000 after acquiring an additional 389,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

