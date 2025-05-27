Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 95.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Immunocore from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Immunocore from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.89.

Shares of IMCR opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.95. Immunocore has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.45. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 807,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.72 per share, for a total transaction of $23,994,085.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,144,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,721,463.20. This represents a 60.40% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMCR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Immunocore by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Immunocore by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Immunocore by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

