Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Raised by Audent Global Asset Management LLC

Audent Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 528.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,408 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.6% of Audent Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Audent Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,739,788,000 after purchasing an additional 151,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,553,035,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,341,695 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,375,345,000 after purchasing an additional 600,146 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Adobe by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,314,215 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,363,125,000 after purchasing an additional 672,919 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,059,119 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,805,009,000 after purchasing an additional 696,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,668,968.08. The trade was a 4.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE stock opened at $407.69 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.01 and a 12 month high of $587.75. The firm has a market cap of $173.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.88.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

