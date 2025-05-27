Audent Global Asset Management LLC Takes $1.53 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Audent Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 584.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,062,623.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,990.68. This trade represents a 44.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 26,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $1,104,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,657.28. This represents a 33.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.3%

Schlumberger stock opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.06. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $50.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.24.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.44.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

