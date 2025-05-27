U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by REAP Financial Group LLC

REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifeWealth Investments LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 55,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Cowen started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:USB opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.75. The company has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,800. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

