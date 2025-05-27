Ghe LLC Purchases 1,258 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ghe LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 0.9% of Ghe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ghe LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 694,266 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.68.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock opened at $69.85 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

