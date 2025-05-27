SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Probity Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5%

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.41.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

