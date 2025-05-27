iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Berkeley Inc

Berkeley Inc lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock opened at $390.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $365.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

