Brucke Financial Inc. Invests $208,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Brucke Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,093. This trade represents a 87.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,925.28. This represents a 68.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $16,865,621 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $539.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.38 billion, a PE ratio of 84.17, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.70. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $396.15 and a one year high of $616.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $512.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $538.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Bernstein Bank increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.05.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

