Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires 770 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,326 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,142,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,197,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,272 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $658,735,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $645,710,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 562.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,447,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $631,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,193,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 6,056 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total value of $1,607,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,556,522. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $112,595.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,921.75. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,724 shares of company stock valued at $77,976,126 over the last 90 days. 19.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Morgan Stanley set a $255.00 target price on Workday and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital cut their price target on Workday from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital upped their price target on Workday from $315.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Workday from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.54.

Workday Trading Down 12.5%

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $238.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.28 and its 200-day moving average is $254.06. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. Workday’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

