Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,222 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,369,000. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 80,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 179,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,044,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,205,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,817,000 after buying an additional 52,307 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 118,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,101,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.24.

Chevron Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $136.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $238.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.03. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

