The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Lifted by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,448 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $109.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $197.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $118.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.37.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Prescient Securities cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.54.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

