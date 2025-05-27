Informa plc (LON:INF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 13.60

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.60 ($0.18) per share on Friday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This is a 112.5% increase from Informa’s previous dividend of $6.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Informa Trading Up 0.8%

INF stock opened at GBX 793.20 ($10.76) on Tuesday. Informa has a 1-year low of GBX 634.20 ($8.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 911.60 ($12.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of £10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 743.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 801.47.

Informa (LON:INF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 50.40 ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. Informa had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 9.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Informa will post 59.3240265 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Rishton acquired 2,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 761 ($10.33) per share, with a total value of £19,846.88 ($26,929.28). Also, insider Catherine Levene acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 766 ($10.39) per share, for a total transaction of £16,852 ($22,865.67). Insiders have bought 9,858 shares of company stock valued at $7,603,838 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Informa (LSE:INF.L) is a leading international Information Services, Advanced Learning, B2B Exhibitions and Events Group. We’re here to champion the specialist. Through hundreds of brands and a range of products and services, we connect businesses and professionals with the knowledge they need to learn more, know more and do more.

