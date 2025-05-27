Ascent Group LLC Sells 88 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ascent Group LLC reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,142 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,290,419,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 112,233.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $668,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,847 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,072,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,930,765,000 after purchasing an additional 771,232 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,296,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,329,115,000 after purchasing an additional 620,559 shares during the period. Finally, Unisphere Establishment boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 1,500,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $942,750,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Trading Up 8.1%

INTU stock opened at $720.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $734.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $619.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $620.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price target (up from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $785.00 target price (up previously from $720.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 target price (up previously from $775.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.33.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.13, for a total value of $4,431,960.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,119,224.70. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total transaction of $4,999,510.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,401,849.72. The trade was a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,696 shares of company stock worth $14,347,731. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

